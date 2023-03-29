Flour Mills' electricity issues fixed to ensure smooth continuation of flour distribution: Commissioner

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Nisar Ahmad Khan has said that the electricity related issues in certain areas especially in South Waziristan has been resolved.

He was chairing a meeting at his office which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad, deputy commissioners of Tank and South Waziristan besides Assistant Commissioners and District food controllers through video link while Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Adnan and his personal secretary Sajjad Baloch were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the commissioner said due to the problems of unannounced load shedding and tripping, the flour mills were facing problems in grinding wheat in certain areas, especially in South Waziristan.

He said that he had talked with Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Chief and Secretary Energy and Power for resolving these complaints so that the process of free flour distribution could be continued without any interruption.

The commissioner said it would also help to ensure the achievement of the goals in a timely manner.

Moreover, he said the implementation over the security plan must be ensured and strict action should be taken against the elements involved in creating disorder in distribution process. He said the distribution of free flour among the deserving people would be completed in a fair manner by ensuring transparency.

Commissioner Dera Nisar Ahmed said that the steps were being taken by the government to further improve the process of free flour distribution so that poor and needy people could get it in a dignified manner.