Flour Mills Facing Problem To Meet The Demand Of The Market

Sun 17th May 2020

Flour mills facing problem to meet the demand of the market

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Flour mills were facing problem of meeting the demand of the market as purchasing wheat directly from open market was not allowed to the mills' owners.

Member Punjab Flour Mills Association Attock Haji Rehmat talking to newsmen said that flour mills need a stock of wheat for at least three days to timely meet demands of the market but this was not possible because of the policies of the government.

He said if these policies will be towed by the government then there will be shortage of flour in the market and certainly its price will also go up. He demanded that wheat as per the quota must be provided to the mill owners to keep the mills smoothly running. Haji Rehmat said that so for mills had not been closed by if government will not show any relaxation then the situation will be out of control.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

