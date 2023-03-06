Flour mills fined for not selling at govt fixed rate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Sunday took action against flour mills for not selling Atta at the government fixed rate and imposed a fine of Rs 700,000 against 3 flour mills while one mill was sealed for being nonfunctional.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the ADC Qaim Akbar Namai, AC Latifabad Shaista Munawar and DFC Shehzad Haider Shahani took action against flour mills for violating government orders.

The ADC also sealed Preet Flour Mills for being non-functional and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 and asked the DFC to submit a detailed report about the flour mill.

The New Sindhri flour mill and DM flour mill SITE area were also fined Rs 150,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively for not selling wheat flour as per sanctioned quota.

The ADC has said that all the flour mills have to sell 1,200 wheat flour bags of 10 kg at Rs 950 per bag by 5 pm every day.

He directed all the flour mill owners to ensure the sale of flour according to the fixed quota and warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.

The officers of district administration and the food department were also present on the occasion.