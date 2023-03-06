UrduPoint.com

Flour Mills Fined For Not Selling At Govt Fixed Rate

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Flour mills fined for not selling at govt fixed rate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Sunday took action against flour mills for not selling Atta at the government fixed rate and imposed a fine of Rs 700,000 against 3 flour mills while one mill was sealed for being nonfunctional.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the ADC Qaim Akbar Namai, AC Latifabad Shaista Munawar and DFC Shehzad Haider Shahani took action against flour mills for violating government orders.

The ADC also sealed Preet Flour Mills for being non-functional and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 and asked the DFC to submit a detailed report about the flour mill.

The New Sindhri flour mill and DM flour mill SITE area were also fined Rs 150,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively for not selling wheat flour as per sanctioned quota.

The ADC has said that all the flour mills have to sell 1,200 wheat flour bags of 10 kg at Rs 950 per bag by 5 pm every day.

He directed all the flour mill owners to ensure the sale of flour according to the fixed quota and warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.

The officers of district administration and the food department were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Fine Sale SITE Sunday All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

3 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

5 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

5 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.