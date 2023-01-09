UrduPoint.com

Flour Mills Gutted

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Flour mills gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Wheat stock was reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a flour mill, in the limits of Sammundri police station.

Police said on Monday the fire broke out at a godown of a local flour mills situated at Sammundri-Okara Bypass Road which engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt wheat stock worth millions of rupees.

On information, fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of three hours.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The cause of fire was stated to be short-circuiting.

