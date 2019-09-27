Flour mills inspected in Dir Lower

The district administration is taking solid measures for providing quality food items at affordable prices to masses

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures for providing quality food items at affordable prices to masses. The relevant officials of the district administration pay regular visit to bazaars to ensure that shopkeepers sold quality items as per prescribed rates.

As part of such efforts AAC Timergara Adnan Ahmad checked seven flour mills in the locality of Timergara here on Friday.During the inspection quality and quantity of flour also checked.

It merits mention here that the price magistrate had also warned owner of the flour mills will be booked if its commodity was found with less weight or sub-standard quality.