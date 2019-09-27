UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Mills Inspected In Dir Lower

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:17 PM

Flour mills inspected in Dir Lower

The district administration is taking solid measures for providing quality food items at affordable prices to masses

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures for providing quality food items at affordable prices to masses. The relevant officials of the district administration pay regular visit to bazaars to ensure that shopkeepers sold quality items as per prescribed rates.

As part of such efforts AAC Timergara Adnan Ahmad checked seven flour mills in the locality of Timergara here on Friday.During the inspection quality and quantity of flour also checked.

It merits mention here that the price magistrate had also warned owner of the flour mills will be booked if its commodity was found with less weight or sub-standard quality.

Related Topics

Visit Price Timergara Weight

Recent Stories

Seized oil tanker sets sail: Iranian authorities

2 minutes ago

Gold imports increase 24.28 pc in 2 months

2 minutes ago

District Emergency Office (DEO) visits Rescue 1122 ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan supports democratic, accountable UNSC: Fo ..

6 minutes ago

Meeting held to review performance of departments

6 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity rally held in Lower Dir

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.