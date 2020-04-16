UrduPoint.com
Flour Mills Owners Asked To Voluntarily Reduce Prices In Ramadan

Flour mills owners asked to voluntarily reduce prices in Ramadan

Senior Minister Punjab & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has appealed to the flour mills owners to voluntarily announce reduction in flour prices during the holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 )

Due to coronavirus, in the light of the Punjab government's decision not to hold Ramadan markets, make sure that the flour continues to be available at low prices in the market.

Abdul Aleem Khan announced to add 5 lakh tonnes of wheat procurement target for the Punjab government so that wheat stock could be made available for any unexpected situation.

He expressed these views, here on Thursday, while talking to a delegation of flour mills association led by its Central Chairman Asim Raza. Abdul Aleem Khan assured that the legitimate concerns of the mill owners would go away and he would visit himself to review the "on-ground" situation.

Senior Minister also appealed to discourage hoarding of wheat saying that doing business and making a profit was everyone's right but illegal activities could not be allowed.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured that a new policy on wheat transportation from Punjab to other provinces would be followed.

Asim Raza, Central Chairman of Flour Mills Association said that wheat had never been scarce and there was still enough stock available.

He assured of all possible cooperation from himself and his colleagues to supply flour at discounted rates for Ramadan on the appeal of the Senior Minister.

Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood, former chairmen of Flour Mills AssociationMian Muhammad Riaz and Hafiz Ahmed Qadir were also present in the meeting.

