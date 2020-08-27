Flour mills raided in city Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner raided flour mills to check the quantity and quality of flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner raided flour mills to check the quantity and quality of flour.

During the raid here on Thursday, the Assistant Commissioners made it clear that strict action would be taken against those involved in hoarding and malpractices.

They warned the mill owners selling the commodity in black and making bogus entries in the registers would be dealt with iron hands.

There would be no comprise on the quality of the daily-use commodity, they maintained.