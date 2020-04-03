Flour mills sealed in Faisalabad

Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Mian Aftab Ahmed has sealed a flour mills and suspended its wheat quota

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Mian Aftab Ahmed has sealed a flour mills and suspended its wheat quota.

According to official sources, the ADC sealed Faisal Flour Mills located at Sheikhupura road. He also suspended food Grain Inspector on negligence.

The flour mills management had been advised to supply 1000 flour bags to designated point by the district administration but it failed to do so.