Flour mills, seed companies told to declare wheat stocks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan asked all flour mills, commission agents and seed companies to declare their wheat stocks in a bid to check hoarding after Punjab government increased the wheat procurement target.

Presiding over an official meeting with flour mills owners, seed companies representatives and commission agents, DC sought their full cooperation in meeting the enhanced wheat procurement target of 5 million metric ton. He said that district government would plug all chances of shortage of wheat and added that stock and supply chain of the flour mills and seed companies would be monitored closely.

Amir shared that wheat procurement target was increased to benefit farmers and added that wheat procurement centers have been told to be more effective in procurement drive. DC Karim thanked flour mills for uninterrupted supply of wheat flour (Atta) bags to Ramzan Bazaars.

Khan urged the flour mills not to let price of wheat go up abnormally. He warned that a crackdown would be launched against flour mills in case of violation of wheat policy.