UrduPoint.com

Flour Mills, Seed Companies Told To Declare Wheat Stocks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 06:01 PM

Flour mills, seed companies told to declare wheat stocks

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan asked all flour mills, commission agents and seed companies to declare their wheat stocks in a bid to check hoarding after Punjab government increased the wheat procurement target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan asked all flour mills, commission agents and seed companies to declare their wheat stocks in a bid to check hoarding after Punjab government increased the wheat procurement target.

Presiding over an official meeting with flour mills owners, seed companies representatives and commission agents, DC sought their full cooperation in meeting the enhanced wheat procurement target of 5 million metric ton. He said that district government would plug all chances of shortage of wheat and added that stock and supply chain of the flour mills and seed companies would be monitored closely.

Amir shared that wheat procurement target was increased to benefit farmers and added that wheat procurement centers have been told to be more effective in procurement drive. DC Karim thanked flour mills for uninterrupted supply of wheat flour (Atta) bags to Ramzan Bazaars.

Khan urged the flour mills not to let price of wheat go up abnormally. He warned that a crackdown would be launched against flour mills in case of violation of wheat policy.

Related Topics

Shortage Government Of Punjab Price Stocks All Government Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

Russia, Israel Continue Frank Dialogue Despite Lav ..

Russia, Israel Continue Frank Dialogue Despite Lavrov's Controversial Statement ..

9 minutes ago
 ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs

ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs

9 minutes ago
 Severe heat wave likely to persist in southern KP

Severe heat wave likely to persist in southern KP

12 minutes ago
 6 injured in honey bees attack

6 injured in honey bees attack

12 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

12 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN Will Visit Turkey, Belgium on May 9 ..

US Envoy to UN Will Visit Turkey, Belgium on May 9-10 - Mission

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.