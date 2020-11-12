UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Mills Set Up 18 Stalls To Sell Wheat Flour At Government Fixed Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:36 PM

Flour Mills set up 18 stalls to sell wheat flour at government fixed price

In order to provide relief to general public, different flour mills on Thursday set up 18 stalls in different areas of Hyderabad for selling wheat flour at the rate fixed by District Administration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to provide relief to general public, different flour mills on Thursday set up 18 stalls in different areas of Hyderabad for selling wheat flour at the rate fixed by District Administration.

Under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ai Kalhoro, flour is being sold at the rate of Rs. 41.83 per kilogram at 18 stalls established by different flour mills.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro different flour mills have established 18 stalls for providing flour at the rate of Rs.

41.83 per kilogram and Rs. 418.30 per 10 kilogram bag.

Hyderabad flour mills,Al Noor Flour Mill, New Mehran Flour Mill, Gul Star and Sunshine Flour Mill have set up stalls at Gul centre, Hussainabad, Rabiul Awal Chowk, Ponam petrol pump, Almdar Chowk, Kali Mori, Hyder Chowk, Goal Building, Sarfraz Charri, Affendi Town, Kacha Qilla, Hali Road and other areas of district Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Petrol Road Hyderabad Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

23 minutes ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

26 minutes ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

27 minutes ago

Threat to govt merely speculation, based on assump ..

5 minutes ago

Court grants bail to Kh Imran Nazir in NAB office ..

5 minutes ago

Educated women to explore international markets fo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.