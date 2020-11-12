Flour Mills set up 18 stalls to sell wheat flour at government fixed price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to provide relief to general public, different flour mills on Thursday set up 18 stalls in different areas of Hyderabad for selling wheat flour at the rate fixed by District Administration.

Under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ai Kalhoro, flour is being sold at the rate of Rs. 41.83 per kilogram at 18 stalls established by different flour mills.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro different flour mills have established 18 stalls for providing flour at the rate of Rs.

41.83 per kilogram and Rs. 418.30 per 10 kilogram bag.

Hyderabad flour mills,Al Noor Flour Mill, New Mehran Flour Mill, Gul Star and Sunshine Flour Mill have set up stalls at Gul centre, Hussainabad, Rabiul Awal Chowk, Ponam petrol pump, Almdar Chowk, Kali Mori, Hyder Chowk, Goal Building, Sarfraz Charri, Affendi Town, Kacha Qilla, Hali Road and other areas of district Hyderabad.