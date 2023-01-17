Flour mills sorted explanation over production quantity

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The food Department Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday issued show cause notices to the two flour mills here over the differences in production numbers.

Deputy Director of Food while inspecting the quality and the production of wheat flour in various flour mills sorted explanations from the two flour mills as to why no action should be taken against those mills, said a press release issued.

The teams visited Al-Qaim, Al-Faisal, Al-Azeem and Pak flour mills inspected the flour produced in these mills, and also took samples to test the flour's quality.

Food teams also visited Saeed, Al-Sajjad and Rehmania flour mills to check the hygiene, cleanness standards, quality and quantity of flour produced.

During the inspection, DD Food said no compromise would be made on quality and quantity. He directed the mills to take necessary measures to maintain a smooth supply of flour in the city.

He said strict action would be taken against the flour mills and dealers, who were not providing quality flour to the people.

