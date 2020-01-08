UrduPoint.com
Flour Price Goes Up In Peshawar, Creates Trouble For Poor

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:20 PM

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble for poor  

Public condemns increase in flour prices, saying that the PTI-led government has failed in controlling inflation and prices of flour—the basic and daily-use edible.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2020) Amid already soaring prices, the price of 20 kilograms flour bag has gone up to Rs 150 in Peshawar , the sources said here on Wednesday.

The latest increase in flour prices has made survival difficult for the general public as majority of the citizens have lost their purchasing power. Flour comes under the category of daily-use food items.

The sources said that the rate of 20 kilograms of fine flour has surged from Rs 950 to Rs 1,100. On other hand, 85 85 kg flour sack is being sold for Rs 4,800 in Peshawar.

“Flour is now out of control and reflection of what the PTI government is doing,” said Muhammad Amin, the resident of Peshawar Ring road.

“I came today to buy flour for my home but stunned to hear the new price,” he further said.

Bread price is also likely to go up after increase in flour price in Peshawar and other parts of the country.

Pakistan is a country of agricultural land and grows huge wheat every year but the increasing flour prices reflect that the incumbent government has failed to deliver and control even the prices of flour—the basic need of general public.

