UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Price, Relief To People Discussed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:57 PM

Flour price, relief to people discussed

Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary presiding over a special meeting of cabinet committee to review quantity of wheat to be released, date of start of release, rate of issuance under the release policy for 2019-20 were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary presiding over a special meeting of cabinet committee to review quantity of wheat to be released, date of start of release, rate of issuance under the release policy for 2019-20 were reviewed.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman Ahmad Langerial, Secretary Food Zafar Nasrullah Khan, Technical Advisor for Finance Syed Arshad Raza, DG Agriculture Muhammad Anjum and Director Food Wajid Ali Shah attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister said in his address that Punjab Food Department was considering different options regarding not to increase flour price and providing maximum relief to the people.

On this occasion, subsidy given on wheat by the Punjab government and matters regarding loans taken from banks in 2018-19 were reviewed in detail.

The Minister Agriculture said that PTI government was working on the policy to provide maximum benefit to the farmers regarding wheat prices.

Provincial Secretary Food gave a detailed briefing on sale and purchase of wheat, different factors to control the price of wheat and stock position.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Sale Price From Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

Ministry of Infrastructure Development gives docum ..

1 hour ago

Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF)Signs Agreement to Su ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns terrorist ..

1 hour ago

Taking care of orphans collective duty of state, a ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

2 hours ago

The World’s Biggest 24-Hour Book Sale – The Bi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.