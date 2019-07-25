Flour price, relief to people discussed

Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary presiding over a special meeting of cabinet committee to review quantity of wheat to be released, date of start of release, rate of issuance under the release policy for 2019-20 were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary presiding over a special meeting of cabinet committee to review quantity of wheat to be released, date of start of release, rate of issuance under the release policy for 2019-20 were reviewed.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman Ahmad Langerial, Secretary Food Zafar Nasrullah Khan, Technical Advisor for Finance Syed Arshad Raza, DG Agriculture Muhammad Anjum and Director Food Wajid Ali Shah attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister said in his address that Punjab Food Department was considering different options regarding not to increase flour price and providing maximum relief to the people.

On this occasion, subsidy given on wheat by the Punjab government and matters regarding loans taken from banks in 2018-19 were reviewed in detail.

The Minister Agriculture said that PTI government was working on the policy to provide maximum benefit to the farmers regarding wheat prices.

Provincial Secretary Food gave a detailed briefing on sale and purchase of wheat, different factors to control the price of wheat and stock position.