Flour Price Stabilised Due To Timely Govt Decisions: CM

Flour price stabilised due to timely govt decisions: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while expressing satisfaction over the rates and availability of wheat and flour stocks, said that the province was the only province where 20-kg flour bags were available at the fixed rate.

He said the flour price had been stabilised due to timely decisions and the government would continue to facilitate consumers, as no one would be allowed to exploit people.

The CM said this during a meeting with Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who briefed him about the departmental performance.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition was only interested in protecting its personal stakes, adding that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an unnatural alliance of rejected elements, which always ignored the national interest.

The looters could not deceive people as they were now fully aware of the corrupt politicians, he said and and added that the opposition's negative role was deplorable and it must also realise that people could not be served through statements only, the CM added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that flour price had been stabilised due to departmental steps as the food Department ensured ample supply of flour along with price monitoring.

On the other hand, the negative narrative of the PDM had been defeated and the opposition should shun the politics of chaos as it had no programme for masses, he added.

