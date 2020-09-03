UrduPoint.com
Flour Price To Be Further Reduced For Poor People: Aleem Khan

Thu 03rd September 2020

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that flour price will further be reduced for the poor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that flour price will further be reduced for the poor.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday which thoroughly reviewed the provision of subsidy on flour to the deserving people. People would get concession on flour as per the data of "Ehsaas Programme".

The senior minister directed the food department to prepare comprehensive proposals with regard to targeted subsidy on flour and added that final briefing would be given to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

Aleem Khan said that in future the wheat procurement process and its provision to flour mills would be changed.

Under new system some 4 million families would be benefited, he added.

He said the government would keep wheat stock for handling emergency situation.

The meeting gave a suggestion to keep the colour of flour bags green, on which targeted subsidy would be given.

Officers further suggested to provide wheat to specific flour mills.

The food secretary and food director gave detailed briefing to the minister.

