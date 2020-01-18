Flour prices are high but no alternative of Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed says that they need three years more time to overcome inflation—while one and half year time out of three years have passed away.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2020) “There is no gas and flour price has touched the sky but there is option except Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed here on Saturday.

Sheikh Rasheed said that inflation was a big challenge and they need at least three years to overcome this challenge.

“Flour is going high and gas is not there but no alternative of Imran Khan,” he said while addressing a press conference here in Lahore.

Sheikh Rasheed came for the first time to Lahore to address a press conference after his videos calls with TikTok star Hareem Shah went viral on social media in December.

To a question about Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, Sheikh Rasheed said that he was ally of the ruling PTI and not his spokesperson and he was with Punjab CM Buzdar till the time Imran Khan was with him.

“Fawad Chaudhry is a strong man who had courage and he made that statement,” Sheikh Rasheed said, adding that “Three years time is required to overcome the challenges while one and half year time has passed,”.

He said there were many rumors but nothing would happen and added that he had already predicted that PML-N and PPP would support the government over Army Act and they did. “Now they are supporting the government behind the scene over NAB issue and there will consensus over appointment of Chief Election Commissioner,” the railways minister said.

Talking about Shehbaz Sharif’s London visit, he said that he went there to do something and let him do that. However, he said Nawaz Sharif was not coming and Maryam was not going. He said there more serious cases against Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

“Shehbaz belongs to my party and therefore he should ask me before coming and if he is coming then “Asslamo Alaikum”, said Sheikh Rasheed in his typical blunt way.