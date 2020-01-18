UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Prices Are High But No Alternative Of Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:59 PM

Flour prices are high but no alternative of Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed says that they need three years more time to overcome inflation—while one and half year time out of three years have passed away.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2020) “There is no gas and flour price has touched the sky but there is option except Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed here on Saturday.

Sheikh Rasheed said that inflation was a big challenge and they need at least three years to overcome this challenge.

“Flour is going high and gas is not there but no alternative of Imran Khan,” he said while addressing a press conference here in Lahore.

Sheikh Rasheed came for the first time to Lahore to address a press conference after his videos calls with TikTok star Hareem Shah went viral on social media in December.

To a question about Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, Sheikh Rasheed said that he was ally of the ruling PTI and not his spokesperson and he was with Punjab CM Buzdar till the time Imran Khan was with him.

“Fawad Chaudhry is a strong man who had courage and he made that statement,” Sheikh Rasheed said, adding that “Three years time is required to overcome the challenges while one and half year time has passed,”.

He said there were many rumors but nothing would happen and added that he had already predicted that PML-N and PPP would support the government over Army Act and they did. “Now they are supporting the government behind the scene over NAB issue and there will consensus over appointment of Chief Election Commissioner,” the railways minister said.

Talking about Shehbaz Sharif’s London visit, he said that he went there to do something and let him do that. However, he said Nawaz Sharif was not coming and Maryam was not going. He said there more serious cases against Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

“Shehbaz belongs to my party and therefore he should ask me before coming and if he is coming then “Asslamo Alaikum”, said Sheikh Rasheed in his typical blunt way.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Visit London Man Price December Gas Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Usman Buzdar Hareem Shah

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves draft law amending nation&#03 ..

15 minutes ago

EU could face terror threats if Libya’s legitima ..

28 minutes ago

IES 2020 to host biggest higher education, career ..

45 minutes ago

Don't panic: Kohli says India ready for Australia ..

2 minutes ago

Somali National Army Repels Two Al-Shabaab Attacks ..

2 minutes ago

Ensuring child safety requires effective strategie ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.