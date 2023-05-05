UrduPoint.com

Flour Prices Continues To Rise In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Flour prices continues to rise in Balochistan

The price of flour continues to rise in Balochistan as the government failed to provide the commodity to the masses to overcome the problem of shortage of wheat in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The price of flour continues to rise in Balochistan as the government failed to provide the commodity to the masses to overcome the problem of shortage of wheat in the province.

The flour crisis has further worsened in Quetta, Loralai and other areas of Balochistan as the supply has been interrupted from the last few weeks.

The Balochistan government appears to be helpless regarding the flour crisis as per kilogram flour was being sold at over 160 Rupees in the local market.

According to sources, a 20 kg bag of flour in Quetta has reached Rs 3,100 and people are also worried due to the increase in flour prices.

The flour dealers in Balochistan have announced a strike against the ban on inter-provincial supply of flour. According to flour dealers, there was a ban on bringing flour from Punjab and trucks loaded with flour had been stopped at check posts on the Punjab border with Balochistan.

They sought assistance from the government to resolve the issue on an emergency basis and make sure the availability of flour at affordable rates for the people of Balochistan.

The owners of flour mills are of the opinion that wheat was not being supplied as per their demand and if the situation remained the same, a 20 kg bag of flour could reach up to Rs 3,600.

People demanded that Chief Ministers of Punjab and Balochistan to take notice of the issue and order for the removal of all check posts of the police and other agencies set up by the Punjab government to stop the transportation of wheat to other provinces.

They further called for steps to avert such a ban on edible items especially, on wheat in future and provide relief to the people of Balochistan and the flour mill industry.

.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Quetta Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Same Price Loralai Border Market All From Government Wheat Industry Flour

Recent Stories

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of i ..

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of its achievements: Abdullah bin ..

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to ..

Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to unify Armed Forces: Tahnoun b ..

2 minutes ago
 White House Warned of Wuhan Coronavirus Risks 2 Ye ..

White House Warned of Wuhan Coronavirus Risks 2 Years Before COVID-19 Pandemic - ..

1 minute ago
 IG Sindh suspends 2 SHOs, 3 constables

IG Sindh suspends 2 SHOs, 3 constables

1 minute ago
 Serbia leader vows to 'disarm' country after new m ..

Serbia leader vows to 'disarm' country after new mass shooting

1 minute ago
 Delegations calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, ..

Delegations calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.