Flour Prices Dropped In KP

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Flour prices dropped in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Reduction in flour prices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Peshawar with the price of an 80 kg sack of flour has been reduced by Rs 2000.

President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atta Dealers Association Rambail Khan told this in an exclusive interview with APP here on Friday.

He disclosed that the 80 kg bag of flour was reduced from Rs 13000 to Rs 11000.

"There will be a further reduction in the flour prices in the next few days, he informed.

He said in the 20kg bag of flour reduction of Rs700 was recorded in the market.

"The price of a 20 kg bag of flour has been reduced from Rs 3300 to Rs 2600," he said, adding, "Ban on supply of wheat from Punjab has been relaxed, Rambail Khan said.

