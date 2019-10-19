UrduPoint.com
Flour Prices Go High In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:18 PM

Flour prices go high in Karachi

In Karachi, Rs 4 to Rs 6 have been increase in per kg price of flour.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) Amid high inflation, the prices of flour went high in Karachi after the wheat socks fell short in Sindh, the reports say.

Around Rs 4 to Rs6 have been increased per 40 kg flour in Karachi which caused huge panic among the local resident and citizens of Karachi. The reports said that Flour Mills Association Vice Chairman Chaudhary Amir said that the government did not allow them import of wheat which resulted in increase of flour prices. He stated that only 4 hundred thousands ton stock of wheat had been left in Sindh while originally there was need of 15 hundred thousands of tons wheat for Sindh and Karachi people.

Fine flour, with Rs 4 increase, is now available at Rs 54 while the other locally prepared wheat, with increase of Rs 6, is now available at Rs 60 per kilogram.

The shortage of wheat and increasinig prices of flour may create serious problem in Karachi and Sindh if the government did not allow the associations of importing more wheat.

The prices of other edibles and the price of milk had gone high as now just one litre milk was available at Rs 110. Chaudhary Amir said that total Rs 14 were increased in prices of flour during the last six months. He appealed to the government to allow them import of wheat to cater the needs of people in the province.


Under the Constitution, the state is responsible for providiing basic necessities of life to the citizens but in Sindh, the poor public in far flung areas do not have basic facilities and their children mostly do not go to schools and also do not get good health facilities.


ends/

