Open Menu

Flour Rate Further Decreased

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Flour rate further decreased

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The government has made further decrease in the rate of flour bags of 10 kilograms (kg) and 20 kg to facilitate consumers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said here on Saturday that on special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, flour rate was further decreased and now the 10-kg bag would be available at rate of Rs.

805 instead of Rs.820 whereas 20-kg flour bag could be purchased at Rs.1610 instead of Rs.1640.

He said that district administration has also activated price control magistrates and officers of food department to ensure availability of flour bags at subsidized rates across the district, he added.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Price Government Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

21 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan