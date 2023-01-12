UrduPoint.com

Flour Sale At Subsidised Rates Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Flour sale at subsidised rates continues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Food department has set up 18 stalls to provide subsidised wheat flour at 11 different places across the district.

According to a statement on Thursday, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and relevant Food Inspectors, different roller flour mills were providing subsidised wheat flour to poor people at the rate of Rs. 65 per kilogram.

As per the list shared by the district administration, two stalls each were established in Pacca Qilla Ground city, Niaz Stadium Qasimabad, Alamdar Chowk, Hussainabad Chowk Qasimabad, Tando Jam, Goth Suleman Shah Behan Mori, Mehran Ground Preetabad, Bagh-e- Mustafa Ground Latifabad, Fateh Chowk and Husri area, the statement added.

Roller Flour Mills, including M/S Sukkur RFM, Ghauri RFM, Hyderabad RFM, Al Noor, New Mehran, Sun Shine, Gul Sher, New Sindhi, DM RFM, Preet, Sunway and M/S GS RFM will provide wheat flour on the government-subsidised rates of Rs. 650 per 10 kg.

The relevant food inspectors have been directed to ensure the sale of wheat flour at the government-fixed rate for providing relief to the people.

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered outside wheat flour stalls for purchasing flour at reasonable rates.

The district administration has adopted security measures for the safety of the people at sale points.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioners of Qasimabad and Latifabad visited flour sale points and monitored the situation at the sale points.

Related Topics

Poor Sale Hyderabad Sukkur Qasimabad Tando Jam Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

17 minutes ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

40 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

59 minutes ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

1 hour ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

1 hour ago
 Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.