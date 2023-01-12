Flour sale at subsidised rates continues

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Food department has set up 18 stalls to provide subsidised wheat flour at 11 different places across the district.

According to a statement on Thursday, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and relevant Food Inspectors, different roller flour mills were providing subsidised wheat flour to poor people at the rate of Rs. 65 per kilogram.

As per the list shared by the district administration, two stalls each were established in Pacca Qilla Ground city, Niaz Stadium Qasimabad, Alamdar Chowk, Hussainabad Chowk Qasimabad, Tando Jam, Goth Suleman Shah Behan Mori, Mehran Ground Preetabad, Bagh-e- Mustafa Ground Latifabad, Fateh Chowk and Husri area, the statement added.

Roller Flour Mills, including M/S Sukkur RFM, Ghauri RFM, Hyderabad RFM, Al Noor, New Mehran, Sun Shine, Gul Sher, New Sindhi, DM RFM, Preet, Sunway and M/S GS RFM will provide wheat flour on the government-subsidised rates of Rs. 650 per 10 kg.

The relevant food inspectors have been directed to ensure the sale of wheat flour at the government-fixed rate for providing relief to the people.

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered outside wheat flour stalls for purchasing flour at reasonable rates.

The district administration has adopted security measures for the safety of the people at sale points.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioners of Qasimabad and Latifabad visited flour sale points and monitored the situation at the sale points.