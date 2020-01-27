Flour sale points increased to 27 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : The district administration has increased the number of wheat flour sale points from 14 to 27 in the district.

A spokesman of the local administration said on Monday that 22 sale points were established in the city areas, whereas, the remaining points are working in rural sides.

He said that 10 kg flour bag is available at these sales points at the rate of Rs 400, whereas price of 20 kg flour bag is Rs 800.

On other hand, District Food Controller Ali Imran said that there was no shortage of wheat flour as food department had ample stock of flour bags.

He said that flour bags were being distributed among general public on government rates, whereas, price of wheat flour was also being monitored strictly in open market in order to provide maximum relief to common man.