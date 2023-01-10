Flour sale points increased to 80 in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

The number of flour sale points in Faisalabad has been increased to 80 to ensure supply of subsidised flour to people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The number of flour sale points in Faisalabad has been increased to 80 to ensure supply of subsidised flour to people.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh, 41 sale points were made functional in Tehsil City, 19 in Tehsil Sadar, six in Chak Jhamra, nine in Jaranwala, three in Tandlianwala and two points were made functional in Tehsil Sammundri.

He said that 73,116 bags of flour were supplied at these points on Monday and people could purchase 10-kg flour bag at a fixed rate of Rs 648 from these points.

He also directed the assistant commissioners and officers of food Department to ensure strict monitoring of sale of flour bags so that the commodity could be provided to the general public in a transparent manner.

