Flour sales points increased in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration has increased sales points up to 16 in the city to provide flour on subsidised rates to the general public.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said here on Sunday that earlier 14 points were designated for sale of flour bags on subsidized rates.

Now two more points were designated in Waris Pura and Iron Market where flour loaded trucks would be available for purchase of subsidised flour.

He said that 10 kilogram flour bag would be available at Rs490 and 25,641 bags of flour were sold out from these trucks so far in Faisalabad.

Flour bags were also supplied to more than 1,000 notified shops for people convenience.