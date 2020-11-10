Flour shops sealed for selling flour at inflated price

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) ::The team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal Tuesday inspected main bazaar and sealed several shops selling flour at inflated rates.

The inspection was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi for taking strict action against profiteers and those creating artificial price hike.

On the occasion, the AAC asked traders for providing maximum relief to masses and said no tolerance would be made for those involved in hoardings and profiteering.