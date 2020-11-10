UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Shops Sealed For Selling Flour At Inflated Price

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Flour shops sealed for selling flour at inflated price

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) ::The team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal Tuesday inspected main bazaar and sealed several shops selling flour at inflated rates.

The inspection was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi for taking strict action against profiteers and those creating artificial price hike.

On the occasion, the AAC asked traders for providing maximum relief to masses and said no tolerance would be made for those involved in hoardings and profiteering.

Related Topics

Price Afridi Flour

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to form court ..

16 minutes ago

DHA receives 6,681 requests for a new healthcare p ..

31 minutes ago

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

1 hour ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

1 hour ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.