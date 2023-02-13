UrduPoint.com

Flour Shortage Worsened After Mills Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Flour shortage worsened after Mills strike

Flour shortage worsened in district Vehari as flour mills underwent strike due to continuous raids by the officials of the Food Department

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Flour shortage worsened in district Vehari as flour mills underwent strike due to continuous raids by the officials of the food Department.

Long queue of people could be seen outside many flour points.

According to General Secretary Flour Mills Association Shiekh Muhammad Hussain, the Food Department should enhance the quota of wheat instead of the raiding process.

He hinted that strike would continue till an increase in wheat quota. However, citizens expressed concern and demanded of the government to take notice of the situation and ensure supply of flour as early as possible.

Related Topics

Shortage Vehari Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

41 minutes ago
 Radio provides adequate coverage to diverse cultur ..

Radio provides adequate coverage to diverse cultures, languages: Minister

18 seconds ago
 Crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them: ..

Crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them: official

21 seconds ago
 23 held for gambling in Faisalabad

23 held for gambling in Faisalabad

23 seconds ago
 Foreign investment not possible without local inve ..

Foreign investment not possible without local investors' facilitation: minister

12 minutes ago
 Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handi ..

Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handicapped': Minister for Informat ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.