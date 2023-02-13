Flour shortage worsened after Mills strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Flour shortage worsened in district Vehari as flour mills underwent strike due to continuous raids by the officials of the Food Department

Long queue of people could be seen outside many flour points.

According to General Secretary Flour Mills Association Shiekh Muhammad Hussain, the Food Department should enhance the quota of wheat instead of the raiding process.

He hinted that strike would continue till an increase in wheat quota. However, citizens expressed concern and demanded of the government to take notice of the situation and ensure supply of flour as early as possible.