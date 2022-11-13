Flour smuggling attempt foiled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat flour and arrested two accused along with their vehicle.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Safdar Sikandri on a tip-off conducted a raid at Truck Stand Jhang Road and seized 13 tonnes wheat flour loaded in a truck to smuggle it to Afghanistan.

The officer arrested truck driver and flour dealer from the spot and handed them over toarea police for further action.

The accused concealed the flour bags behind tomato packets.