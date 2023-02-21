UrduPoint.com

Flour Smuggling Bid Foiled

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Flour smuggling bid foiled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food Department seized a truck loaded with 25 tonnes of flour near I-10/3 here on Tuesday.

The truck loaded with 1250 wheat flour sacks of 20 kilograms, was smuggling flour from Gujranwala to Nowshera without a transport permit, said ICT administration press release.

The truck (GLT-D-2455) was impounded and shifted to the Sabzi Mandi police station.

The driver was arrested and FIR has also been lodged against him.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Driver Gujranwala Nowshera FIR From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chief’s selectio ..

2 minutes ago
 Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

24 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

37 minutes ago
 realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.