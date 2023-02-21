Flour smuggling bid foiled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food Department seized a truck loaded with 25 tonnes of flour near I-10/3 here on Tuesday.

The truck loaded with 1250 wheat flour sacks of 20 kilograms, was smuggling flour from Gujranwala to Nowshera without a transport permit, said ICT administration press release.

The truck (GLT-D-2455) was impounded and shifted to the Sabzi Mandi police station.

The driver was arrested and FIR has also been lodged against him.