UrduPoint.com

Flour Smuggling Bid Foiled

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Flour smuggling bid foiled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food Department on Tuesday seized a truck loaded with 12.8 tonnes of flour near fruit and vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi) here.

The truck loaded with 160 flour sacks of 80 kilograms, was smuggling flour to Muzaffarabad without a transport permit, said ICT administration press release.

The truck (LOK-3411) was impounded and shifted to the Sabzi Mandi police station. Police arrested the driver and registered a case against him.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Driver Muzaffarabad Market Flour

Recent Stories

Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to r ..

Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to reveal latest advancements in r ..

28 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change ..

Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

28 minutes ago
 IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in N ..

IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukaddam murder case

59 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 202 ..

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 2023 kicks off at Mubadala Arena ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

1 hour ago
 Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introdu ..

Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introducing 260W &110W-Wireless All-R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.