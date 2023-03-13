Flour smuggling bid foiled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food Department on Tuesday seized a truck loaded with 12.8 tonnes of flour near fruit and vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi) here.

The truck loaded with 160 flour sacks of 80 kilograms, was smuggling flour to Muzaffarabad without a transport permit, said ICT administration press release.

The truck (LOK-3411) was impounded and shifted to the Sabzi Mandi police station. Police arrested the driver and registered a case against him.