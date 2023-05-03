UrduPoint.com

Flour Smuggling Bid Foiled, 2000 Flour Sacks Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 06:43 PM

The district administration and Food Department foiled a bid to smuggle 2,000 sacks of wheat flour here on a bypass road

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The district administration and Food Department foiled a bid to smuggle 2,000 sacks of wheat flour here on a bypass road.

The administration received secret information that a container containing sacks of wheat flour was being unloaded and the commodity was being loaded into other vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad along with Food Department Inspectors Sardar Junaid Gandapur and Jamil Khan Marwat reached the site immediately and recovered 2000 sacks of wheat flour from the container.

The commodity was sent to the office of the District Food department.

On this occasion, the assistant commissioner said that the provincial government has imposed a complete ban on the movement of food items. The strict action according to the law would be taken against those found involved in this illegal activity.

Later, after completing the investigation, the said container was sent to a local market through the food department to sell the commodity to the general public.

