Flour stalls set up in city to sell flour at govt rate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Food Department Shaheed Benazirabad, in collaboration with flour mills, set up flour stalls in different towns to ensure the provision of flour at the government rate to citizens.

In this regard, Indus Flour Mills and Qalandari Flour Mill set up flour stalls at the mills' main gates, vegetable market, Lunda Bazar, Sakrand Road Azeem petrol Pump, Liaquatabad, Buchehri Road, Maryam Road and in front of Muslim school Kachehri Road.

Similarly, Shah Latif Flour Mill and Al-Masoom Flour Mill Daur set up stalls at the mills' main gates, Daur, 60 Mile, Jamsahib, and Bandhi town.

On the other hand Sakrand Four Mill and Iqbal Flour Mill setup flour stalls at the mills' main gates, Shahpur Jahania, Daulatpur, Cinema chowk Sakrand, Station Road Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, and Bhuchehri towns where public was advised to purchase flour at government rates.

The DC said that due to the increasing complaints of the public regarding the increasing price of flour, cheap flour stalls were set up by the food department on the instructions of the Sindh Government.

He appealed to the general public to contact District Food Controller SBA Munnawar Arain at Phone No 03003072007 in case of any complaints.

The DC also directed all assistant commissioners to visit flour stalls setup by flour mills to ensure the proper flour supply in their respective areas.