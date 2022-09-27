Flour stalls set up to sell commodity at govt rate

The district administration and the food department continued to sell flour at official rates on Tuesday as stalls were set up across the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration and the food department continued to sell flour at official rates on Tuesday as stalls were set up across the city.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and the District Food Controller Syed Qambar Ali Shah Hyderabad Roller Flour Mills set up stalls at Hyder Chowk and Site area Latifabad for selling wheat flour at the rate of Rs.

650 per 10 kilogram.

A large number of people gathered outside the stalls for purchasing Atta at government fixed rates while in open market wheat flour was being sold at the rate of Rs.1,100 per 10 kilogram.

According to statement, Hyderabad Roller Flour Mills set up stall at Bagh i Mustafa in Latifabad.