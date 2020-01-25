UrduPoint.com
Flour, Sugar Price Increased Without Justification

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 04:33 PM

Flour, sugar price increased without justification

The government must take strict action to defeat the elements behind nationwide wheat and sugar crisis, a business leader said Saturday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) The government must take strict action to defeat the elements behind nationwide wheat and sugar crisis, a business leader said Saturday.Masses are hoping that the government will take stern action against those responsible for the wheat and sugar crisis for petty personal gains, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.Profiteers and hoarders are fanning unrest and promoting poverty across the country which is very dangerous for society hence this trend should be discouraged, he said.He said that wheat and sugarcane stocks were enough for the requirements of the country but an artificial crisis was engineered which warrants an exemplary punishment to the manipulators.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that why the price of sugar and flour almost doubled while stocked in godowns of hoarders and demanded that the government should seize all such stocks.This is the largest robbery in history to Pakistan committed by influential which should not go unpunished, he said, adding that hoarding of essential items should be banned.The business leader noted that poverty and assets of the influential are increasing with the rapid pace in the country resulting in disparity.

