Flour / sugar shortage accused to face consequences: Gandapur

DIKHAN, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan took an unprecedented decision to make public the inquiry report into the flour and sugar shortage as he was determined to bring the culprits to task.

After the forensic analysis of the report, the accused would be held accountable according to the law and as per the vision of State of Madina, he said while addressing a press conference here.

Gandapur said the country was passing through a critical economic crisis, but the government was committed to providing relief to each and every segment of the society. No deserving family would remain deprived of the relief assistance, he assured.

The minister said due to an effective lockdown in the wake of corona pandemic, the situation was improving in the country.

He appreciated the doctors, paramedic staff and other people, who were on the front line in the fight against the contagion.

He said soon walk-through sanitizer gates would be installed on all entry points of DI Khan, while 12 ventilators had already been made available for the corona patients and 12 more would be provided soon. At the cost of Rs 140 million, a CT scan and MRI machines were being purchased for the Children Hospital, neurological and surgical wards, he added.

Responding to a question regarding protest by Zaireen at quarantine centre of Gomal Medical College, he said an inquiry had been ordered on their complaints. The government's advisory about adopting precautionary measures would be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

On the occasion, the minister assured to provide relief package to journalists and resolve their issues on priority basis.