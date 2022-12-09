UrduPoint.com

Flour Supplied To Over 80 Points In Rawalpindi District

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Flour supplied to over 80 points in Rawalpindi district

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :District Food Controller Rawalpindi Sufian Asif Awan has said that over 80 truckers point has been established to supply flour to the masses on daily basis at their door steps in various markets and bazaars across the district. He was briefing newsmen about the anti-wheat smuggling activities by the food department at Brahma-Bhattar toll plaza near here on Friday. On this occasion, Assistant Food Controller Abid Ijaz Khan office bearers of traders' association Rawalpindi district and Taxila chapter were also present.

Ruling out paucity of flour or artificial shortage of the basic commodity in the district, Mr Awan has said that with the recommendation of the concerned assistant commissioners of the relevant tehsils, flour is being supplied to as many as 2200 shops on daily basis across the district.

Responding another question, Mr Awan has said that in line with directives of the district administration regarding strict monitoring of flour mills, the food department launched a crackdown against the flour mills for not providing required quota. "The food department will take action against hoarders and those involved in the cartelization of wheat causing a price hike as we have a surplus of agricultural commodities in the Rawalpindi division" He added. Responding to another question, Mr Awan has denied claims about flour shortages in the district and added that an ample quantity of flour was available at all sale points.

