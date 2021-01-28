UrduPoint.com
Flour Supply At Fixed Prices Being Ensured Through 74 Sales Points, Says DFC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Flour supply at fixed prices being ensured through 74 sales points, says DFC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Ahmad Javaid has said that availability of flour at fixed prices was being ensured through 74 sales points across the district.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said there was no scarcity of flour while seven lac metric tons wheat was available at Multan district which is sufficient till April 15.

He said that the flour sales points were set up after two kilometers area across the district in-collaboration with district administration.

He further informed that 20,000 flour bags of 20 kg with fixed price of Rs 860 while 30,000 bags of 10 kilograms with fixed price of Rs 430 were being sold out at these centres.

DFC stated that they had received 2,50,000 wheat bags came from abroad and also sent it to the flour mills for grinding.

He said that they could not keep the wheat imported from abroad in stock due to moisture into it.

He said that strict monitoring was being ensured for transparent disbursement of flour in the district.

