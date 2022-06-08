Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that supply of flour at rupees 40 per kilogram was started in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Information Minister said that 100 mobile stores were setup to fulfill the promise of providing flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at affordable price.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said for this purpose, the province was divided into Abbottabad and Peshawar zones. She said the supply of inexpensive flour will be gradually extended to the whole province.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb had advised the citizens having monthly income of less than forty thousand rupees to send their Computerized National Identity Card numbers to 786 to get registered for the subsidy on petrol and diesel.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum said the government is giving an additional two thousand rupees per month to those who were already enrolled in Benazir Income Support Programme to save them from increase in the petroleum products’ prices under the “Subsidized Petrol and Subsidized Diesel Scheme”.