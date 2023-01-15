Flour supply doubled at sale points to facilitate people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The food department has doubled the flour supply at flour sale points to ensure the provision of cheaper flour to citizens across the district.

The flour supply from flour mills has been made doubled due to the rush of people at sale points.

District administration and food department have jointly raided flour hoarding and sealed a shop over misappropriation of flour and also launched action against flour mills.

District Food Controller Omair Sagheer has raided and sealed a Godown by seizing 80 flour bags.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that the flour mills have been given the task of uninterrupted supply of flour and added that every grain of government-subsidized wheat would be delivered to the masses.