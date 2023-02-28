Flour supply started to people at official rates in Hub: DC Zahid Khan

On the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, the supply of flour has been started to the citizens at official rates in Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :On the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, the supply of flour has been started to the citizens at official rates in Hub.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Hub Zahid Khan. He informed that a cell point has been established in front of the AC office under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Hub Syed Samiullah.

A bag of 20 kg of flour is being provided to the citizens at the official rate of Rs 1,510 (Rs 75 per kg) at the point of sale, he said.

He said the matter of supply of flour from the flour mills of Hub at official rates has been decided and now flour mills were supplying flour at the point of sale.

He said the people of the Hub could not be left at the mercy of peddlers and hoarders.

According to the clear instructions of the Balochistan Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary, the complaints of non-availability of flour to the people will be remedied as much as possible, he said.

In his message to the public, the DC said people should be satisfied that the state administration was ensuring the supply of flour to them at official rates.

In the next few days, flour sales points would be established in other parts of the city and in the suburbs with the support ofthe food Department, he added.