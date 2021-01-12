UrduPoint.com
Flour Supply To Each Village Council Is Monitored: CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Tuesday said that the supply of flour to each village council is regularly monitored and added that no one would be allowed to make it a political issue or do business on it.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations including one from Dir Upper that called on him in his office here.

The advisor to KP CM reiterated stern action against those showing negligence or apathy as people welfare is their top priority. He further said all those government officials that are not facilitating people and creating hurdles in provision of relief to people would be removed from their services.

Similarly, he also warned that wheat quota all those flour mills that not providing quality flour to people would be closed and their wheat quota would be cancelled.

He said, the purpose of the agitation of opposition is to protect their corruption. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is popularly elected and waging holy war against corrupt politicians and their corruption.

He said that those calling thieves to each other in recent past are now speaking in support of each other.

