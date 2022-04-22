UrduPoint.com

Flourishing Democracy In Country Owes Lot To Struggle Of Common People: Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 06:12 PM

While eulogizing the struggle and sacrifices of common masses for upholding democratic norms in the society, Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that democracy and constitutional supremacy were owing lot to the sacrifices of these unknown heroes. He said that the incumbent government would strive best not to forget these sacrifices and it would continue to strive to ameliorate the hardships of the masses

He expressed these views while visiting the Monument of Democracy in Parliament House here Friday, said a news release.

The Speaker National Assembly said that the incumbent government was the true representative of sacrifices offered by the common people for upholding the Constitution supreme and for strengthening democracy in the country.

He said that the struggle and commitment of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ail Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto to uplift the lives of common people was an established historical fact and this democratic transition was the result of their sacrifices.

He also said that Democracy was the only way to resolve the outstanding issues faced by common people and as a nation, we should shun all differences to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.

Later while talking to Journalists, the Speaker said that all issues and matters would be taken as per rules and regulations. In response to a question, he also said that this monument of democracy would be renovated to alive the memory of the struggle of the common people for democracy.

