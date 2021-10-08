UrduPoint.com

Flow Of Circular Debt Reduced To Rs 13 Bln: Hammad Azhar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:12 PM

Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said flow of circular debt in the power sector had reduced to Rs 13 billion this year

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said flow of circular debt in the power sector had reduced to Rs 13 billion this year.

"Good news from the power division. The flow of circular debt in the power sector during the July-August period has declined from Rs 86 billion of last year to just Rs 13 billion this year," he tweeted.

