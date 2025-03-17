Flower decoration competition held at Sadiq Public School

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A flower decoration competition was held at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur among various boarding houses, departments, and residences.

According to the results, in category "A," the boarding houses competition, Farrell House secured first position, Salahuddin House second, and Kamal Pasha House third.

In category "C," Professor Muhammad Noman Farooqi's bungalow achieved first position, while Mrs. Irum Munir and Professor Khalid Mahmood's bungalows secured second and third positions respectively. In category "D," Tariq Umar Khan's house stood first. In category "E," comprising various departments, the IT Center won first prize, while the Guest House and School Hospital were awarded second and third prizes respectively.