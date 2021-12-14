A three-week flower exhibition inaugurated at Islamia College Peshawar was visited by a large number of students and art lovers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-week flower exhibition inaugurated at Islamia College Peshawar was visited by a large number of students and art lovers.

Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has put multicoloured Gul-e-Daudi (Chrysanthemum) flowers on display for students, teachers, and the general public.

A student claimed such shows were a tremendous source of inner peace and contentment, adding they were also beneficial for healthy personality development.

Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the gardeners over successfully planting colourful Chrysanthemum flowers Vice Chancellor, Islamia College Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan, Brigadier Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, Col.

Haider Abbas of DHA, Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, Director IM Sciences, Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Registrar of Islamia College Peshawar Dr Qasim Mansoor Jalali, Provost Islamia College Mian Syed Kamal, Administrative Officer Akbar Amin, President of Senior Alumni Association Muhammad Zaman Khan and General Secretary Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Organizer Dr Izhar Ahmed, Prof Dr Sarir Badshah, Former Administrative Officer Anwar Khan, Assistant Registrar Academics Muhammad Shabir Khan and Coordinator Inter Studies Prof Dr Saeed ullah Jan were present on the occasion.