Flower exhibition opens in IBA varsity

A seven-day long flower exhibition opened at Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday, featuring a number of seasonal ornamental varieties

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A seven-day long flower exhibition opened at Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday, featuring a number of seasonal ornamental varieties.

Speaking as the chief guest, Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Mir Muhammad Shah congratulated the administration of the university for organizing the event and said it was important to have public events that could inculcate love for nature in the public.

"We can't truly succeed in nature conservation unless we develop love for the environment we live in. Flower shows that touch our aesthetics and imagination indicate that we are a healthy society," he said.

The VC said that rapid deforestation was a key challenge the country faced, pointing out that measures to help save and grow forests could help mitigate the impact of climate change.

The exhibition is attended by a large number of people from all walks of life from Sukkur.