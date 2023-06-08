UrduPoint.com

Flower-filled Garden Of Azam House In Ayun Attract Tourists

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) ::Humans have naturally been fond of beauty since day one and flowers are considered to be a great element or source of beauty. But some flowers are so attractive that their charm and beauty compels a person to be drawn towards them.

Ayun Valley is rightly called the land of flowers where there are small pots and gardens of flowers in every house and everywhere but the flowers in Azam's House of Ayun are something else. The House has a beautiful garden that has different types of flowers planted, related to every region of Pakistan but some kinds of flowers are imported from other countries as well.

The speciality of this garden is that there are so many colours and types of rose flowers that it is difficult to count their Names. Haji Mehboob Azam has regularly called a professional and trained Mali from Peshawar to take care of these beautiful flowers.

There are so many beautiful flowers in Azam House that tourists come from far-flung areas to see them. A lot of money has been spent on collecting these flowers, ordering them from different cities and foreign countries, but Haji Mehboob Azam said that there is no price for the hobby.

A person sometimes spends a lot of money on unnecessary things, if instead of spending on these flowers, at least this flower makes a person happy, Haji Mehboob Azam said. When we come home tired from work, I sit among these beautiful flowers for a few moments and play with them, all the fatigue goes away and one becomes mentally refreshed.

He further said that today every second person is suffering from depression and tension, if they make friends with these flowers instead of taking drugs or taking drugs, all their problems will be removed.

Common people enjoy seeing these beautiful flowers, but visually impaired people also enjoy their fragrance. Hafiz Sher Wali Khan is a reverend of a religious seminary who lost sight at the age of ten. He said that he cannot see these flowers, but when he come to this garden, he enjoy the fragrance of these flowers a lot and return from there happily.

Ihtishamul Haq, a student of Government Commerce College Chitral, also came to Ayun to see these flowers. He said that when he saw these flowers, he felt refreshed again and if students were taught sitting among such flowers, they would not even know how many hours they have studied.

Other tourists who came here also praised these flowers and said that after seeing these beautiful flowers, they feel fresh again.

Professor Hafeezullah of the Department of Botany of Chitral University and medical experts said that if a person loves these flowers and takes care of them by planting flowers in their homes, their immunity also gets stronger and such people would not easily be affected by the diseases. People who love flowers are always young at heart. If such people are encouraged at the government level who promote tourism by planting such beautiful flower gardens and also become a source of people's happiness, then this will also increase the motivation of other people and they too will do whatever they want. People will be happy by planting flowers at the place.

