Flower Park Being Established At Filth Depot Site

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Flower park being established at filth depot site

The Tandlianwala tehsil administration is establishing a Flower Park at a filth depot site along Okara Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Tandlianwala tehsil administration is establishing a Flower Park at a filth depot site along Okara Road.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Usama Sharoon Niazi said on Thursday that the filth depot was present there for the last 40 years, which was not only presenting an ugly look but was also causing bad smell in the area.

However, the tehsil administration decided to establish a Flower Park on that site and in this connection, 80 per cent removal of filth had been completed.

More Stories From Pakistan

