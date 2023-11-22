Flower show at Jilani Park from Dec 3

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to arrange an exhibition of diverse colored and eye-catching flowers of Gul-e-Dawoodi at Jilani Park from Dec 3.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, held here at PHA’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Additional Director General Saifullah Gondal, Director Administration Musa Ali Bukhari and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about preparations for the exhibition while the DG directed the officers concerned to complete preparations for the exhibition promptly.