Flower show, competition held at Sadiq Public School

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Extra-curricular and co-curricular activities along with educational activities are part of the great tradition of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur.

The annual flower show was held at Sadiq Public School under which a competition was held among the school's boarding houses, departments, and residential houses.

The competition was divided into six categories.

According to the results of the judges, the Girls Boarding house got the first prize in category A boarding houses. Kamal Pasha House came second and Mahmood House got the third position.

In Category C, Prof. Khalid Mahmood House number 54 won the first position. In category D, Tariq Umar Khan's house number B-1 was declared the winner of first prize. The IT Center got the first prize in Category E. The school hospital came in second and the library stood third. In category F, Ismatullah's quarter number F-5 got the first prize.