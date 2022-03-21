UrduPoint.com

Flower Show, Competition Held At Sadiq Public School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Flower show, competition held at Sadiq Public School

Extra-curricular and co-curricular activities along with educational activities are part of the great tradition of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Extra-curricular and co-curricular activities along with educational activities are part of the great tradition of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur.

The annual flower show was held at Sadiq Public School under which a competition was held among the school's boarding houses, departments, and residential houses.

The competition was divided into six categories.

According to the results of the judges, the Girls Boarding house got the first prize in category A boarding houses. Kamal Pasha House came second and Mahmood House got the third position.

In Category C, Prof. Khalid Mahmood House number 54 won the first position. In category D, Tariq Umar Khan's house number B-1 was declared the winner of first prize. The IT Center got the first prize in Category E. The school hospital came in second and the library stood third. In category F, Ismatullah's quarter number F-5 got the first prize.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

"Annual Art Exhibition" held, paintings, calligrap ..

"Annual Art Exhibition" held, paintings, calligraphy works displayed

49 seconds ago
 49 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

49 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

52 seconds ago
 5 tested positive for coronavirus in Rwp Cantt

5 tested positive for coronavirus in Rwp Cantt

54 seconds ago
 Shortness of breath could signal heart attack with ..

Shortness of breath could signal heart attack with worst survival rate

56 seconds ago
 Junior National Tennis Championship commences

Junior National Tennis Championship commences

6 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks concerted efforts to highlight ..

AJK President seeks concerted efforts to highlight Kashmir question at global fr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>