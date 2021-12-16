Flower show inaugurated at the Model Family Park in Korangi

Different types of flowers and plants have been displayed in the flower exhibition inaugurated at the Model Family Park in Korangi no. 5 here Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Different types of flowers and plants have been displayed in the flower exhibition inaugurated at the Model Family Park in Korangi no. 5 here Thursday .

Municipal Commissioner Korangi Irshad Ahmed along with PPP District Korangi President Javed Sheikh inaugurated the exhibition.

On the occasion, Javed Sheikh said that DMC Korangi deserves appreciation for organizing beautiful flower show. Participation of people in large number on the first day of the exhibition is testament to the fact that people love flowers, he said.